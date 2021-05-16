Bezant (BZNT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1,078.00

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded down 16% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One Bezant coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Bezant has a market cap of $2.57 million and approximately $1,078.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bezant has traded down 51.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00086813 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003444 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00020182 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $506.04 or 0.01069306 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00064494 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.61 or 0.00113286 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00062407 BTC.

About Bezant

Bezant (BZNT) is a coin. Its launch date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . The official website for Bezant is bezant.io . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Bezant Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

