Bfsg LLC Sells 916 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bfsg LLC reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.2% of Bfsg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 1.2% in the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,839 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 6.4% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 40,101 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 694.4% in the first quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 13,156 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth grew its holdings in Apple by 386.0% in the first quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 71,473 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after purchasing an additional 56,766 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 671.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,672 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 27,569 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $127.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.55. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.05 and a 1 year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 target price (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.57.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.