BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,394 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 36,700 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $12,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,799 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $162,007,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in BHP Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,702 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 995,036 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,767,000 after buying an additional 30,925 shares during the period. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 82,768 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 16,988 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BBL stock opened at $63.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $34.16 and a 1-year high of $68.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.79.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $2.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.30. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 112.85%.

BBL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

