BidiPass (BDP) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $32,992.00

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Over the last seven days, BidiPass has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. BidiPass has a total market cap of $429,619.09 and approximately $32,992.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BidiPass coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00087531 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00020380 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $505.74 or 0.01086768 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00062401 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.08 or 0.00114068 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

BidiPass Profile

BidiPass (BDP) is a coin. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

Buying and Selling BidiPass

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

