BIDR Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (BIDR)

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. BIDR has a market capitalization of $5.97 million and approximately $21.95 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BIDR has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One BIDR coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BIDR

BIDR’s launch date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 90,000,000,000 coins. BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

Buying and Selling BIDR

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIDR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BIDR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

