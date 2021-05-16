Big Data Protocol Reaches One Day Volume of $1.95 Million (BDP)

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. Big Data Protocol has a market capitalization of $19.14 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Big Data Protocol has traded down 45.9% against the dollar. One Big Data Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00001601 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00087901 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003460 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00020487 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $521.85 or 0.01082420 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00064105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.86 or 0.00113801 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00062863 BTC.

Big Data Protocol Coin Profile

Big Data Protocol is a coin. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 32,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 24,784,665 coins. Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol . The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Big Data Protocol is www.bigdataprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

Big Data Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Big Data Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Big Data Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Big Data Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

