BIKI Achieves Market Cap of $26.52 Million (BIKI)

BIKI (CURRENCY:BIKI) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Over the last seven days, BIKI has traded up 44.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BIKI coin can now be purchased for about $0.0941 or 0.00000203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BIKI has a market cap of $26.52 million and $3.41 million worth of BIKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BIKI alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00085890 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003661 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00020586 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $527.23 or 0.01139941 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00062802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.48 or 0.00115627 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

About BIKI

BIKI is a coin. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. BIKI’s total supply is 436,728,078 coins and its circulating supply is 281,898,566 coins. BIKI’s official website is www.biki.com/zh_CN/trade/BIKI_USDT . BIKI’s official Twitter account is @BiKiEnglish and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in June 2018 and headquartered in Singapore, BiKi.com is a global digital currency trading service provider. The platform is committed to creating the safest, most stable and efficient digital currency trading platform for users around the world. At present, it has supported many languages ​​such as Chinese and English, and serves nearly 100 countries and regions, with over 1 million users worldwide. BiKi has launched a subversive ” mining, buying back and destroying, rising and falling” model where 100% of the platform fee was used to repurchase the platform currency and destroyed them. BIKI (BIKI) is the native Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the BIKI exchange platform. “

BIKI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIKI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIKI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BIKI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BIKI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BIKI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.