Bintex Futures (BNTX) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.19 Million

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded down 33% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Bintex Futures has a total market cap of $54,285.76 and approximately $1.19 million worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bintex Futures coin can now be bought for $0.54 or 0.00001194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bintex Futures has traded down 35% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00089494 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $212.63 or 0.00471129 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $103.76 or 0.00229896 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004787 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00041501 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $519.20 or 0.01150401 BTC.

Bintex Futures Coin Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com . The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures

Buying and Selling Bintex Futures

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bintex Futures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bintex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

