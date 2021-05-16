Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Biogen were worth $4,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIIB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $466,128,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $413,152,000 after buying an additional 316,017 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 258,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,174,000 after buying an additional 158,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,822,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,874,191,000 after buying an additional 125,362 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Biogen by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 250,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,422,000 after purchasing an additional 117,207 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIIB stock opened at $280.21 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $363.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Biogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.57.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

