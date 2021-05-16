Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,838 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of Biogen worth $41,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Biogen by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Biogen by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,251,000 after purchasing an additional 13,159 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Biogen by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 103,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in Biogen by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIIB stock opened at $280.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $271.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $363.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. DZ Bank cut shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.57.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

