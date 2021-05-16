Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. cut its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $280.21 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $363.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $271.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.10.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.57.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.