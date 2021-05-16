Birdchain Trading 19.5% Higher This Week (BIRD)

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 16th. One Birdchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Birdchain has a total market cap of $732,687.94 and approximately $81,566.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Birdchain has traded up 19.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00086375 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003383 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00020026 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $482.18 or 0.01090463 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00063132 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.83 or 0.00114964 BTC.

About Birdchain

BIRD is a coin. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,250,388 coins. Birdchain’s official website is www.birdchainapp.com . The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Birdchain’s official message board is medium.com/@birdchain_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

Buying and Selling Birdchain

