Bitblocks (BBK) Market Capitalization Tops $778,833.87

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded down 13.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One Bitblocks coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bitblocks has traded 37% lower against the US dollar. Bitblocks has a market capitalization of $778,833.87 and approximately $73.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitblocks alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,094.09 or 1.00313991 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00052032 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00012018 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.65 or 0.00246350 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000874 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004628 BTC.

About Bitblocks

Bitblocks (BBK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 268,864,922 coins. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_ . Bitblocks’ official website is bitblocksproject.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBlocks is an hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Bitblocks Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitblocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitblocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitblocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.