Bitcloud (BTDX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1,169.00

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 16th. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $1.02 million and $1,169.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcloud has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Bitcloud coin can currently be bought for $0.0279 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcloud alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,856.38 or 1.00306536 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00052427 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $678.25 or 0.01483611 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.81 or 0.00714862 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00012049 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.81 or 0.00391133 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $111.03 or 0.00242868 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00009706 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00005984 BTC.

About Bitcloud

Bitcloud (BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 36,548,913 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.