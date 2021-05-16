bitCNY (BITCNY) Price Tops $0.15 on Exchanges

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 16th. During the last seven days, bitCNY has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One bitCNY coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC on exchanges. bitCNY has a total market capitalization of $4.30 million and $6.28 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get bitCNY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.43 or 0.00090247 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $244.64 or 0.00508392 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.55 or 0.00231820 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004878 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00041276 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $559.73 or 0.01163185 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for bitCNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bitCNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.