BitCoal Market Capitalization Tops $61,907.34 (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 21.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Over the last seven days, BitCoal has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitCoal has a market cap of $61,907.34 and $777.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCoal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $389.13 or 0.00847095 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000385 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitCoal Coin Profile

BitCoal (COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

