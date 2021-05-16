Bitcoin Atom 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $148.00 (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 16th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 30.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a total market capitalization of $3.58 million and $148.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000405 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000030 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000064 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 98.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Atom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.