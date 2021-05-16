Bitcoin Cash ABC Hits Market Cap of $580.54 Million (BCHA)

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a market cap of $580.54 million and approximately $5.98 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded down 20.6% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can currently be bought for $31.26 or 0.00068488 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,639.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,146.01 or 0.02511035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $304.14 or 0.00666407 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001781 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003360 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash ABC

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Cash ABC is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

