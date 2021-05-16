Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6,173.00

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 16th. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a market capitalization of $2.75 million and approximately $6,173.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00019512 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $128.89 or 0.00286600 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001522 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000026 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000890 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

