Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Market Cap Achieves $1.59 Billion

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 10% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 27.2% against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and approximately $95.15 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for $90.58 or 0.00205701 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $246.57 or 0.00559973 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $119.69 or 0.00271831 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00014871 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004562 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

