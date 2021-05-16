Bitcoin Interest Market Capitalization Reaches $168,007.93 (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 16th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded 60.3% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Interest has a total market capitalization of $168,007.93 and approximately $4.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $259.70 or 0.00565337 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.91 or 0.00206601 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.98 or 0.00267712 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00015420 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004616 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Profile

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io . Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Interest is a bitcoin fork that occurred at the block height 505083 dated January 22nd. Its focus is towards decentralization of mining – it is based on an enhanced PoW Equihash algorithm in order to create a smooth ASIC resistant mining process. “

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

