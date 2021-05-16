Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Market Cap Hits $575.68 Million

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CURRENCY:BTCST) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 16th. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market capitalization of $575.68 million and $22.55 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $68.01 or 0.00148493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded down 3.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00088547 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.89 or 0.00480083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00087531 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003408 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00020370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CRYPTO:BTCST) is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,464,090 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

