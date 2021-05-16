Bitcoin SV 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.37 Billion (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 16th. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $6.01 billion and $1.37 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for $320.57 or 0.00658488 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,682.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,234.64 or 0.02536131 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00068275 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001806 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003311 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 32.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,734,277 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

