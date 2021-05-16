BitcoinHD (BHD) Trading Down 28.2% This Week

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 16th. One BitcoinHD coin can now be purchased for $3.45 or 0.00007939 BTC on major exchanges. BitcoinHD has a total market cap of $21.00 million and approximately $4.92 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitcoinHD has traded down 28.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00087192 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $210.48 or 0.00484041 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.55 or 0.00228925 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004837 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $509.79 or 0.01172347 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00040510 BTC.

About BitcoinHD

BitcoinHD’s launch date was August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity . BitcoinHD’s official website is www.btchd.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinHD

