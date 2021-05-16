BitcoiNote Trading Down 11% Over Last Week (BTCN)

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded 24.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 16th. Over the last seven days, BitcoiNote has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. BitcoiNote has a total market cap of $97,940.84 and $39.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoiNote coin can currently be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000117 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 42.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitcoiNote Coin Profile

BitcoiNote (CRYPTO:BTCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 12,627,835 coins. BitcoiNote’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinote. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoiNote’s official website is www.bitcoinote.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoiNote is Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitcoiNote

