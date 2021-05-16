BitcoinZ Price Hits $0.0014 on Top Exchanges (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. During the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 31.9% higher against the US dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $12.99 million and approximately $16,463.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $259.69 or 0.00558048 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.93 or 0.00208287 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $124.10 or 0.00266675 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00015455 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004632 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,407,646,862 coins. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.