BitGreen (BITG) Price Reaches $0.67 on Major Exchanges

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One BitGreen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001457 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitGreen has traded up 152% against the US dollar. BitGreen has a market cap of $8.04 million and $31,911.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004883 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00078591 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.60 or 0.00077025 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.95 or 0.00330939 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00012687 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00041480 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000722 BTC.

BitGreen Profile

BITG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org . BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

Buying and Selling BitGreen

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGreen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitGreen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

