BitRewards (BIT) Market Cap Hits $124,617.63

BitRewards (CURRENCY:BIT) traded up 19.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. BitRewards has a market cap of $124,617.63 and $4.00 worth of BitRewards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitRewards has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One BitRewards coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitRewards Profile

BitRewards (BIT) is a coin. BitRewards’ total supply is 544,070,956 coins and its circulating supply is 342,725,114 coins. The Reddit community for BitRewards is /r/BitRewards_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitRewards is medium.com/@bitrewards . BitRewards’ official Twitter account is @BitrewardsXbr and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitRewards is bitrewards.network

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

BitRewards Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitRewards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitRewards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitRewards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

