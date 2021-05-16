Bitrue Coin (BTR) Market Cap Hits $34.58 Million

Bitrue Coin (CURRENCY:BTR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 16th. One Bitrue Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000503 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitrue Coin has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. Bitrue Coin has a market capitalization of $34.58 million and approximately $8.97 million worth of Bitrue Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00087582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003461 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00020487 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $496.25 or 0.01086431 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00063223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.36 or 0.00114636 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Bitrue Coin (BTR) is a coin. Bitrue Coin’s total supply is 820,407,097 coins and its circulating supply is 150,521,228 coins. Bitrue Coin’s official website is www.bitrue.com . The Reddit community for Bitrue Coin is /r/BitrueOfficial . Bitrue Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@bitrue . Bitrue Coin’s official Twitter account is @BitrueOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The architecture of Bither is designed to minimize the computational resources required for safeguarding the network, by doing so, a portion of the computing power, by the miners’ choice and in a democratic way can be driven towards scientific projects that are in need of computing power to process big data. Bither works with “Proof of Work” (PoW), as its consensus algorithm, though with a different architecture and distinct functions compared to Bitcoin, Ethereum, and many other similar networks. Bither’s innovation is in its calculation of network hash rate and automatic separation of computing power by using trusted master nodes. Through a hybrid method, these masternodes are defined and implemented in high numbers. Moreover, each master node's information is compared to other master nodes and there is automatic and precise supervision over the accuracy of the computations and their orders. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitrue Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitrue Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitrue Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

