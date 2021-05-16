BitSend (BSD) Price Hits $0.0051 on Major Exchanges

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. In the last week, BitSend has traded 27.7% lower against the US dollar. One BitSend coin can currently be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. BitSend has a total market capitalization of $157,483.55 and approximately $52.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitSend Profile

BitSend (CRYPTO:BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 30,948,025 coins. The official website for BitSend is bitsend.cc . BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

BitSend Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

