BitTorrent Market Capitalization Achieves $3.70 Billion (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent coin can now be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent has a market cap of $3.70 billion and $1.14 billion worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00021659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00034622 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00012299 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00013553 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003431 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006156 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002472 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

