BitTube (TUBE) Price Tops $0.0155 on Exchanges

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 16th. BitTube has a market capitalization of $4.80 million and $59,759.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitTube has traded down 30.1% against the US dollar. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $389.13 or 0.00847095 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BitTube

BitTube is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 309,587,902 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

