BitWhite (BTW) Price Reaches $0.0039 on Exchanges

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Over the last week, BitWhite has traded 35.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitWhite coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitWhite has a market capitalization of $141,086.78 and approximately $155,061.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00021557 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003459 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006083 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 32.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000137 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000912 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitWhite Profile

BitWhite (BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org . BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

Buying and Selling BitWhite

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitWhite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitWhite using one of the exchanges listed above.

