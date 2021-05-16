Bitzeny Reaches Market Capitalization of $200,435.88 (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One Bitzeny coin can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitzeny has traded 54.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitzeny has a total market cap of $200,435.88 and $2.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.37 or 0.00636735 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00007807 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00009039 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000168 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Bitzeny Coin Profile

Bitzeny (CRYPTO:ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

