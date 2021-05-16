BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) to post earnings per share of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is ($0.12). BJ’s Restaurants reported earnings of ($0.99) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to $0.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $223.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.45 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BJRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.45.

In other news, Director Larry D. Bouts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total transaction of $505,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lea Anne Ottinger sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $82,069.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,554 shares of company stock worth $3,288,875. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 62,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 23,263 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

BJRI traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.96. 162,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,414. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $16.08 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.79.

About BJ's Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

