Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,893 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 6.28% of Black Hills worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 901,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,407,000 after purchasing an additional 58,655 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,452,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Black Hills by 196.8% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 298,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,323,000 after acquiring an additional 197,713 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Black Hills during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Black Hills during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Black Hills alerts:

BKH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.86.

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $67.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Black Hills Co. has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $71.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.12). Black Hills had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $633.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.02%.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.