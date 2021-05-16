BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,497,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,266 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.26% of BlackBerry worth $12,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in BlackBerry by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,938,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,853,000 after acquiring an additional 530,830 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,779,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 4th quarter valued at about $986,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 8,163 shares during the period. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 167,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 46.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on BlackBerry from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Scotiabank lowered BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on BlackBerry from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.96.

In other BlackBerry news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $142,333.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BB opened at $8.44 on Friday. BlackBerry Limited has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $28.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 86.01%. The company had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

