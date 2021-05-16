BlackCoin (BLK) Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 16th. During the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar. One BlackCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000238 BTC on exchanges. BlackCoin has a total market capitalization of $6.94 million and $439,548.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BlackCoin alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00041954 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001380 BTC.

BlackCoin Profile

BlackCoin (BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,661,953 coins. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlackCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.