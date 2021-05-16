BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,197 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of BlackRock worth $85,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in BlackRock by 332.7% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 4,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D lifted its position in BlackRock by 19.7% in the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,892,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total value of $3,568,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $886.08.

NYSE BLK opened at $856.87 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $490.52 and a 52 week high of $880.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $806.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $730.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.60 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

