BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Shares Sold by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) by 41.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,220 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSTZ. Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,716,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,653,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,659,000 after acquiring an additional 87,476 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 358,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,026,000 after acquiring an additional 73,040 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 296,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,788,000 after acquiring an additional 45,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,184,000.

In related news, VP Jonathan Diorio acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.39 per share, with a total value of $33,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,170. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim acquired 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.07 per share, for a total transaction of $988,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 132,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,526,437.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.82. The stock had a trading volume of 163,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,984. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.19. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 1 year low of $19.26 and a 1 year high of $41.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.171 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

