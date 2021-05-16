BLink Price Tops $0.0697 on Major Exchanges (BLINK)

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Over the last week, BLink has traded down 38.6% against the US dollar. One BLink coin can now be bought for about $0.0697 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular exchanges. BLink has a market capitalization of $12.85 million and $47,454.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00087259 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003420 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00020410 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $507.13 or 0.01080231 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00062465 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.56 or 0.00114091 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00062647 BTC.

BLINK is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,346,235 coins. BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BLink is blink.wink.org . BLink’s official message board is winkfoundation.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

