Block-Logic One Day Trading Volume Reaches $297.00 (BLTG)

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Block-Logic has a total market cap of $601,500.20 and approximately $297.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Block-Logic has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. One Block-Logic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0263 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Block-Logic alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001268 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000135 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000165 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000079 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Block-Logic Coin Profile

Block-Logic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. The official website for Block-Logic is block-logic.com. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “As of July 2018, Block-Logic Technology Group and the token BLTG has been created from the Bitcoin-Lightning project. After a community-wide vote, it was decided that the project should be managed by community members rather than the original developers. The name was changed to avoid confusion with other similarly named projects and to better represent the vision and goals of the new project. All services will be made accessible through industry standard Application Programming Interfaces (API), enabling the integration between not only products developed by Block-Logic but also partners and 3rd party developers. Reward Allocation Reduction:”Every six months (or 262,080 blocks) the rewards per Block will be reduced by 1 until rewards per block are at 5. Rewards percentages for Masternodes, Staking and Governance will remain the same. It is expected that when the rewards are reduced to 5, the supply to the network will be sustainable and the increase or decrease of supply will be negligible to the number of tokens in circulation year on year. Block-Logic reserves the right to revisit and adjust the tokenomics annually.” “

Block-Logic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block-Logic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Block-Logic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Block-Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Block-Logic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.