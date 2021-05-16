BlockMesh Trading Down 23.5% Over Last 7 Days (BMH)

BlockMesh (CURRENCY:BMH) traded 62.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One BlockMesh coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BlockMesh has traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar. BlockMesh has a market cap of $424,536.35 and approximately $1,059.00 worth of BlockMesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BlockMesh Profile

BlockMesh (BMH) is a coin. BlockMesh’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,039,971 coins. BlockMesh’s official Twitter account is @blockmesh_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BlockMesh is /r/BlockMesh_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlockMesh’s official website is www.blockmesh.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockMesh is an Ethereum-based platform that enables cost-free communication by creating a global mesh network which allows users to skip typical cellular and ISP “toll roads”. It can operate via Bluetooth and wifi instead of mobile data, it is essentially cost-free once you’re on the network. BlockMesh is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling BlockMesh

