Blocknet (BLOCK) 1-Day Volume Hits $30,305.00

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Blocknet has a total market cap of $24.22 million and approximately $30,305.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blocknet coin can now be bought for $3.15 or 0.00007021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Blocknet has traded down 4.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00063894 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00039529 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00013125 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005060 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Blocknet Coin Profile

Blocknet (CRYPTO:BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,695,154 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Blocknet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

