Blockpass (PASS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $62.00

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded down 18.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. One Blockpass coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Blockpass has a total market capitalization of $963,784.54 and $62.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Blockpass has traded 24.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00088057 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003487 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00020532 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $537.77 or 0.01097938 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00064025 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.58 or 0.00113477 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00063647 BTC.

Blockpass Profile

Blockpass is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org . The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

Buying and Selling Blockpass

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

