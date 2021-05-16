Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 233,334 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $4,890,680.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 707,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,836,431.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $60,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 223,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,765,980.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 347,060 shares of company stock worth $7,981,559. 26.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 12.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,510,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,170,000 after acquiring an additional 839,489 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,672,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,917,000 after buying an additional 907,004 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 738.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,322,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,577,000 after buying an additional 2,045,980 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,307,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,420,000 after buying an additional 196,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,173,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,305,000 after buying an additional 898,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $20.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 3.77. Bloom Energy has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.58.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

