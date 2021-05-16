Blue Fin Capital Inc. Acquires 473 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 0.9% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $390.78 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $417.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $381.00 and its 200-day moving average is $358.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.08 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

Several analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.80.

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total transaction of $1,300,451.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,707 shares of company stock worth $5,925,208 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

