Blue Fin Capital Inc. Acquires 473 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 0.9% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of LMT stock opened at $390.78 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $417.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $381.00 and its 200-day moving average is $358.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.
Several analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.80.
In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total transaction of $1,300,451.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,707 shares of company stock worth $5,925,208 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
