Blue Fin Capital Inc. Boosts Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT now owns 16,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,773,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 549,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,524,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 17,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 13,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 price objective (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.27.

BABA opened at $209.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $566.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $196.70 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.50.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

