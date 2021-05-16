Blue Fin Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $191,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 25.0% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 35.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 280.0% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 207.7% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 9,130 shares during the period. 60.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.52.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $190.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a PE ratio of -397.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.96. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $71.51 and a one year high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.80, for a total value of $4,996,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $457,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 367,433 shares of company stock valued at $75,768,511 over the last quarter. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

