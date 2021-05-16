Blue Fin Capital Inc. Buys 348 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,968 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 1.5% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $43,535,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 35,104 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,556,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,564 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sander Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $44,323,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $486.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.58 billion, a PE ratio of 44.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.53 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $496.97 and its 200-day moving average is $479.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.68.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,528 shares of company stock worth $7,421,128 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.